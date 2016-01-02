Plenty of Work, but a Beautiful Place

I finally got a few pictures of the new farm, a place of beauty in spite of the brambles and trash everywhere. We do have our work cut out for us.

It was a frosty morning, still icy where the sun didn't reach. I often go for "rambles" with my grandson and our puppy. It's an excuse to explore the place and it gets them (and me) outside and moving. You can see the blackberry brambles along the sides of pathways, and our small chicken coop that still needs its own proper place.

It's an old Christmas tree farm, which also has some very large, old oaks, and I'm loving all the big trees around.