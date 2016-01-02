Newsvine

JoTigerlily

About Learning about many of the advantages to being online Articles: 60 Seeds: 114 Comments: 3236 Since: Sep 2007

Plenty of Work, but a Beautiful Place

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By JoTigerlily
Sat Jan 2, 2016 10:44 AM
Discuss:

I finally got a few pictures of the new farm, a place of beauty in spite of the brambles and trash everywhere. We do have our work cut out for us.

It was a frosty morning, still icy where the sun didn't reach. I often go for "rambles" with my grandson and our puppy. It's an excuse to explore the place and it gets them (and me) outside and moving. You can see the blackberry brambles along the sides of pathways, and our small chicken coop that still needs its own proper place.

It's an old Christmas tree farm, which also has some very large, old oaks, and I'm loving all the big trees around.

Article Photo

Some of our oak trees

Article Photo

The farmhouse nestled in

Article Photo

Our rambles often begin here

Article Photo

A bit frosty in spots

Article Photo

Looking down the driveway

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor