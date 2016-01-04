Full Story About What's Going on In Oregon – "Militia" Take Over Malheur National Wildlife Refuge In Protest to Hammond Family Persecution… | The Last Refuge

The Harney Basin (where the Hammond ranch is established) was settled in the 1870’s. The valley was settled by multiple ranchers and was known to have run over 300,000 head of cattle. These ranchers developed a state of the art irrigated system to water the meadows, and it soon became a favorite stopping place for migrating birds on their annual trek north.

This is way out of my comfort zone, but this article presents information I haven't come across elsewhere.

Honest and respectful debate is welcome here.