Monday Challenge: Garden Beds--Let the Work Begin

The time has come, the time is now ... if we want a summer garden, we've got to start now. (with apologies to Dr. Seusse)

Actually, we should've started earlier, but this is the best we can do for this first year.

Next to a few raised garden beds is a larger area held fairly flat by a retaining wall. There are steps leading up to a trellis arch, which may have been quite nice at some point. Now the steps should be replaced and, as you can see, there is plenty of work to be done. We are having fun trying to decide just what all we want to put in here. We know we want something edible and at the same time pretty, maybe a fruit tree or two, along with other perennial plants. The raised beds may house as many of our annual veggies as we can reasonably fit in. It's all pretty much a blank piece of paper.

At this point the plan is to remove the trash, dig out what blackberries we can, maybe whack down the grasses, then cover it all with cardboard (from moving boxes) and paper (from feed bags, etc.). We'll be putting compost on top of that. Not sure if we'll get to cover crops this year in time, but we'll see. After that we'll work on seeds and starts, and so on.

Let the work begin!