Newsvine

JoTigerlily

About Learning about many of the advantages to being online Articles: 60 Seeds: 114 Comments: 3236 Since: Sep 2007

Mandatory minimum sentences play a role in ranching standoff

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by JoTigerlily View Original Article: Arizona Daily Star
Seeded on Thu Jan 21, 2016 12:23 PM
Discuss:

Even as the occupation reaches day 15, several questions remain unanswered: Why did the government decide to charge the Hammonds under a terrorism statute? Why was it so fixated on a five-year sentence? Did prosecutors renege on a deal not to appeal the original sentence?

For whatever reason, this part of the story troubles me.

I do not agree with the armed occupation of the wildlife refuge, or with the demands that the land be handed over to miners, loggers, and ranchers. But the Hammonds seem to have been unfairly singled out for starting two small fires on their own land, which spread onto a small part of BLM land, and unfairly sentenced as "terrorists." This is what troubles me.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor