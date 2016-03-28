Brambles, Scotch Broom, and ... a Boat??

The boat is just one of the many things left behind on the farm. And the thorny blackberry vines (aka brambles) are trying to take it over, and many other things as well. But we are fighting the good fight. It's likely to be a long one. There are large mounds of them all over the place. On the plus side, I have noticed a number of song birds sheltering in amongst the thorns, and they will find food there later in the season. We also plan to get a good harvest of blackberries while we're working to take them down.

Scotch Broom is another one of those pervasive weeds that seem designed to torment us, lol. They are very hardy, can grow nearly as big as trees, and multiply like, well, weeds! Besides that, the beautiful yellow flowers bring on hay fever in many sensitive individuals (I remember my mother complaining about it). Since previous dwellers don't seem to have kept up with it here, we have patches of the stuff growing on much of the property. It isn't flowering yet (thankfully), so our aim is to chop down as much as we can, to prevent blooms and seeds. But we're told that the only way to really get rid of it is to pull out the roots. They even make a special pulling tool for that purpose, which can be rented. Right now we just want to focus on chopping them down.

Over this past winter, I did notice the fibrous fronds (or whatever they're called), and gathered a few to experiment with braiding them. My haphazard braid dried nice and strong. Perhaps this coming fall/winter I'll gather a larger amount and try to make something with them. We'll see.

And for those interested in our ferns, I'm sharing a couple of pictures of our (currently) dead ones.