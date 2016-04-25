Eight New Kids on the Farm

Here's a fresh dose of cuteness for you.

It has been a busy few weeks on the farm. We've been trying to get in gardens (that's another article-to-be), while clearing out the brambles and stuff, and everything else that goes with a new family in a new place.

The pace began to pick up on Monday, April 28, when the first set of twins arrived: both doelings (girls). One of them is very pale, like her sire. The other is largely silver. Although we will sell nearly all of them, we're still giving them names for now. The pale one is Luna, the little silver one is ... Argentina (or little silver girl). And with that, daily milking has commenced.

Then came April Fools day, when another set of twin girls made their appearance. The brown one is currently named Summer, and the piebald one is Foolarina ... for now.

A few days later came the next set of twins. A piebald buckling came first. He is noticeably bigger than his sister. My daughter had to give a little assistance with that one. The doeling followed almost immediately after, while Mama was still standing, barely pushing, and hit the ground in a pile. She was fine. They both have spots, as does their mama. Bucky doesn't have a real name yet, and his brown sister is Constellation, for her spots.

Then we waited ... and waited .... From the 4th of April until the due date of the last bred goat on the 16th ... and we waited some more. She seemed in no hurry. Finally on Wednesday the 20th, while we were gone much of the day, she found a pleasant part of a meadow and brought forth two beautiful kids, one a pale buckling, the other a brown and white girl. We found them clean and dry, on their feet and beginning to nurse. Such a good mama goat, as are the other three too. While the doeling's color is mostly brown, her markings more closely resemble those of the piebald ones.

We don't have many pictures of the newest arrivals yet (or names), and we want to get more current pics of the others, but ... they don't often pose for us! Or we don't have a camera ready if they do.

I hope you enjoy this glimpse of our newest kids. :-)