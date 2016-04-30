A Few of the Kids -- Growing

The kids are the story here. They are growing bigger and stronger. All but the youngest two are generally out with the herd all day now, beginning to eat some of the plentiful grasses and other delicious things growing all around.

Luna (the pale girl) just took off, quickly growing bigger and stockier than the others. She is one sturdy little goat. Her sister Argentina (little silver girl) is not far behind. Little Bucky, being a boy, is almost as big, though he is a few days younger. And his sister, Constella, is another strong and playful goatling.

Then there are the "April Fools" kids (their kidding day, lol). Foolarina has markings almost as striking as Little Bucky, and she is the most tame and friendly of the bunch. My daughter hopes she may be able to keep her as well. Her brown sister, Summer, seemed fairly plain to me compared with the others, but now I think she too is very cute. Something about her white markings in just the right places. I really like her--well, perhaps you can tell that I am fond of each of them.

We still don't have more pics of the youngest two kids. They are often sleeping somewhere while the others are off browsing around the place. Slightly worrisome at times with so much space to wander. Twice we've had to help the mama find her kids. But so far they have stayed safe, and are definitely growing.

And, oh yes, all the kids are running, climbing, and jumping everywhere, including on us if we let them (Mr. Tigerlily makes a guest appearance to demonstrate this point).

I'll see if we get updated pictures of the youngest two kids today or tomorrow. If so, I'll update this article then. Meanwhile, I wanted to share what pics we have.