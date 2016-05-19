Oregon pioneered universal vote-by-mail back in 1998, a practice adopted in recent years by Washington state and Colorado. The process is simple: Everyone in the state is an absentee voter. There are no precinct locations, no lines, no voting machines, no checking of photo IDs. There's no hidden tax from having to take time off work to vote.
What It's Like Casting a Ballot in a State That Takes Voting Seriously | Rolling Stone
