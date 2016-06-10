Windows 7 Vs. Linux

I'm making the change, gradually, from Windows 7 to Linux, using Lubuntu. I typed this from my Linux OS.

Overall, the Linux is working much, much faster than Windows typically does for me. My older computer, with perhaps too many extras added in, keeps bogging everything down in Windows, and I spend a lot of time waiting for a page to open, or changes to happen. Also, Windows 7 has been unable to complete their update for the past few weeks. It downloads things, restarts the computer, and begins configuring the changes. Every time it has bogged down at 91 or 92%. "Failure" and it reverts all the changes. Then it restarts to try again, around and around, until it lets me got back onto Windows for a day or two. Then it has to do the update again ... and again ....

Oh, there's plenty to like about Windows 7: it is familiar and I've learned how to do a lot of things with it, things which I have figure out all over again in Linux. There are my passwords to log in to places like Facebook, Newsvine, and Amazon, which my (Windows) browser knows, but I had to look most of them up to sign in from Linux. To read my Kindle ebooks (I have an app on Windows), I have to go to the cloud reader, which means I will need wifi to access them.

So, this is definitely an adjustment period. Oh yes, I am slowly copying many of my files off of the Windows side and onto their own disk partition. I'll have to backup many more, then begin deleting them from the hard drive, to reduce the amount of space that Windows is taking up, and increase the size of that partition.

How do I know any of this? My oldest son has been looking around and experimenting on his own and his siblings' old computers, and has learned a fair amount. He is the one to thank for setting me up with this option, and my go-to person with questions.

Alas, he has now moved away--not too far--but he has sketchy phone service and little to no internet access, as far as I know. So I now have to continue learning on my own, being as careful as I can be with my data.

I'm still looking at options for Evernote (should be a browser extension at least) and iSilo (no clue so far). I still go back to Windows for some of these things--for now. Yes, even with the constant attempts to update the OS and the overall slow speed, I still find it useful for certain things. Switching is a process, with a learning curve. But as I said, overall, I am finding a lot to like about the Linux, and I'm willing to work at figuring out the details.