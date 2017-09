The fire is still growing.

I'm interested mainly because my son was called out to work on this fire yesterday. He has just reached the position of squad boss, so should have a few fire fighters working under him.

It looks like the fie restrictions should have been in place a little bit sooner.

Update, August 8

Due to the dry, hot, and windy conditions, the fire has grown to 42,000 acres.

Aug. 11, 66,884 acres, 37% contained. They are working to get a line around more of the fire.