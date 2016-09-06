Newsvine

JoTigerlily

About Learning about many of the advantages to being online Articles: 60 Seeds: 114 Comments: 3236 Since: Sep 2007

Did the Dakota Access Pipeline Company Deliberately Destroy Sacred Sioux Burial Sites? | Democracy Now!

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by JoTigerlily View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDemocracy Now!
Seeded on Tue Sep 6, 2016 7:07 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

on Friday afternoon, we filed some very important evidence in the lawsuit about the discovery of some sacred and major culturally significant sites that were directly in the pipeline’s route. And it was miles away from where any construction was happening. And we filed this evidence with the court Friday afternoon in order to support our claim that there should be a timeout on construction until some of these legal issues can get resolved. We were stunned and shocked to hear that they took that information and, Saturday morning, over a holiday weekend, went out and bulldozed the entire site.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor