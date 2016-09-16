Newsvine

JoTigerlily

About Learning about many of the advantages to being online Articles: 60 Seeds: 114 Comments: 3236 Since: Sep 2007

Police Begin Mass-Arrests at Dakota Access Pipeline, FB Censors Video

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by JoTigerlily View Original Article: The Anti-Media.org
Seeded on Thu Sep 15, 2016 9:19 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

According to independent news outlet Unicorn Riot, at least 20 protesters, or “water protectors,” have been arrested at gunpoint along with medics and two journalists. ...

At a critical moment of our coverage of a Dakota Access Pipeline direct action today, Facebook’s automated censorship system blocked our video URL, shortly before two of our journalists were arrested onsite.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor