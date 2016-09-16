According to independent news outlet Unicorn Riot, at least 20 protesters, or “water protectors,” have been arrested at gunpoint along with medics and two journalists. ...
At a critical moment of our coverage of a Dakota Access Pipeline direct action today, Facebook’s automated censorship system blocked our video URL, shortly before two of our journalists were arrested onsite.
Police Begin Mass-Arrests at Dakota Access Pipeline, FB Censors Video
Seeded on Thu Sep 15, 2016 9:19 PM
