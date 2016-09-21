No classroom computers, standardized tests or homework? At the Eugene Waldorf School, that’s standard educational procedure. And while the school’s no-homework, low-tech, hands-on policy has been its norm for almost 100 years, educators at public schools are starting to view it as innovative.

The private, nonsectarian school in the south Eugene hills is among 150 Waldorf schools across the nation that have a markedly different curriculum than schools that have equipped all students with iPads and that stress computer literacy on par with English literature.