Newsvine

JoTigerlily

About Learning about many of the advantages to being online Articles: 60 Seeds: 114 Comments: 3236 Since: Sep 2007

Latin American Scientists Slam Nobel Laureates over GMO Crops Support - Sustainable Pulse

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by JoTigerlily View Original Article: Sustainable Pulse
Seeded on Fri Sep 23, 2016 9:31 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In the analysis of GM crops we must consider the technological package to which these crops are inextricably associated. The majorities of GM crops are resistant to herbicides, mainly the questioned glyphosate. In Latin America (the region with the fastest increase of GM crop acreage), the negative impacts on human communities settled in the areas where these crops are grown are undoubted.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor