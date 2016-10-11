Beautiful Wedding, Unpleasant Cold, and Storms Approaching

Little Ringbearer

Wedding vows

This last week or so has been a bit of a whirlwind for Tigerlily & Co.

Our youngest son (yes, the firefighter) got maried on Satuday in a beautiful setting. It had been rainy earlier in the week, but it turned out to be a lovely day for the outdoor wedding. My daughter was a bridesmaid, and the grandson was a ring bearer. I was escorted and seated by my eldest son, and my Aunt Phyllis made it as well, and was escorted down the aisle in honor (she had been in ICU just a few short weeks before). We saw many family and friends while meeting many of the bride's family (and it is a big family!).

As a background to that, little C (grandson) had been unhappy with a cold in the previous days, then Mommy (my daughter) could hardly get out of bed a couple of days later, and then, oh yeah, it was my turn. Friday night I could hardly sleep, as my sinuses were just swelling and draining and generally going wonkers. Not a great way to go into the wedding day, but the day was at hand. Thankfully, although not at full stength, I was able to keep going, and I enjoyed the whole day and all the people there.

But wow, it was a long and wonderful day. By the time we got home, I pretty much just went to bed, and stayed there most of the next day. I wish I could say that I bounced back after that, but alas, it was not to be. My hubby kindly drove me to a natual foods store to buy some herbs that seem to help me out. Still lying low, but hopefully gaining the upper hand at last.

And now the weather forecast suggests stoms ahead. We're talking strong winds and heavy rain. I don't expect this to compare with Hurrican Matthew (thankfully), but there is a very real chance that I may be offline for a couple of days. Our area is prone to power outages, so we'll need to stock up a bit on water and food for ourselves and the animals. Should get some firewood in as well. We are not yet well set up for this kind of thing, although the long-term goal is to be so.

So I guess that's my brief update, and I hope it gives you a little peek into my vey special week.