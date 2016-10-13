Columbus Day Storm (1962) -- I Never Expected to See a Redo

I was just five years old when this hit. I was at my Aunt Ruth's house that day. While I don't remember too many details, it is one of those events that gets etched on the memory. The house directly across the street had a tree fall into the roof.

My dad eventually managed to drive over to get me and bring me home. By that time the power was off. Our parents made it feel like an adventure, lighting candles and singing together. I remember singing some rendition of The Twelve Days of Christmas, but the last line was, "And a Japanese transistor radio!" (crowding the words in to make them fit).

I don't remember feeling scared, but heard many stories. My brother (seven at the time) remembers the fun of leaning back and having the wind support him. Presumably he got inside before the wind got much stronger.

I am told that my dad and uncle went out into sthe streets with chain saws to cut up some of the wood, and hauled what they could home for firewood.

I'd always heard that it was a unique set of circumstances that combined to cause such a storm. Over the last few days I've been surpised to read that current conditions closely resomble those that caused that historic storm.

I find it interesting that the date is so close too. That one was on October 12, this one is expected on Saturday, October 15. Most of the west coast will be affected, from northern Califonia to Canada. Advisories have been posted, and warnings, with more to come no doubt.

We are rural enough here that there is a real likelihood of a power outage under the forecast conditions. And when we lose power, we also lose water, being on a well, so I've been trying to fill up buckes for the animals, get a bit of food cooked, catch up on laundy, gather up some firewood, and so on.

I'd better get back to my preparations.