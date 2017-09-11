JoTigerlily Checking in -- And ... And ... I Had No Idea!! Oh, and ... um ... Farewell?

Playing

I've been absent a very long time, and I've been thinking it is high time I let you all know how I am doing here in Oregon. Apart from the smoke we are all well (and look, we have puppies!). At present there are no fires in our little corner of the state. We actually had a few days of fresh air, even a bit of rain at our place. It was scattered here and there through the state. Of course that couldn't last, and the smoke is returning today. Oh well, it was a nice respite. The story is that the fires will not truly be out until the start of the fall rainy season, mid-October perhaps.

Meanwhile, um ... Wow! No more Newsvine?! What a shocker! Am I glad I made it here in time! I definitely need to save my various articles and stuff.

One of the reasons I've been absent is that I had no computer for about two months. Then I've been trying to figure out the new one over the last couple of weeks. Plus, I don't have a good way to take and edit photos right now, so I haven't really had many pictures to share here. Well here is one my daughter took. We just got puppies.

They are a black lab/black shepherd cross, and pretty mellow, all things considered. We are in need of a couple more farm dogs, and hope that these may grow into such a role. We lost a goat kid this summer, and nearly lost another one, but my hubby heard a cry and was able to run out into the pasture in time to scare off the coyote with his gun. (Too bad he missed it, but he saved the goat's life.)

Yes, the goats are multiplying. This year our eight mommy goats produced 15 kids. We were hand-milking all eight once a day, until we let one mostly dry up. At one point we were getting around 2 gallons/day, and that is before weaning the kids, only separating them at night and milking in the mornings. We just recently got a milking machine that can milk four goats at once, and are now weaning the kids. Some of them are six and seven months old, and nearly as big as their mamas. That means we now must milk twice a day every day.

Speaking of multiplying, I may just mention that grandbaby number two is on the way. The expected arrival is sometime in November. My daughter, the farmer/goat herd/chicken breeder/etc., is due with her second child. In the short term, this means that Gramma's workload will increase, but in the long-term, it means more joy and blessing (along with the work, lol).

And ... the zucchinis are abundant just now, and the tomatoes are finally beginning to come in. We just read about someone who successfully dried many pounds of zucchini, then powdered them and put it all into a glass canning jar. She says she uses the powder in various sauces, especially spaghetti sauce, and it helps thicken sauces in general. We want to put that to the test this year (like, starting right now).

Well, I suppose this is good-bye. I am saddened that the interactions on the vine are coming to an end. I hope you all are well, and perhaps I'll see some of you around somewhere. <3